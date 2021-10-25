Mushaal Mullick congratulates Pakistani cricket team for defeating India

Mushaal Hussein Mullick Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization and wife of Kashmir's Revolutionary Liberation an Hurriyat leader Mohammad Yasin Malik, on Monday congratulated Pakistan Cricket Team for its victory

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Mushaal Hussein Mullick Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization and wife of Kashmir's Revolutionary Liberation an Hurriyat leader Mohammad Yasin Malik, on Monday congratulated Pakistan cricket Team for its victory.

Congratulating the National Cricket team on their glorious victory over India at T20 World Cup 2021 amid high voltage clash in Dubai, Mushaal Mullick said that the Shaheens won the hearts of the entire nation by playing a memorable game.

She also appreciated Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi and the entire team for their excellent performance.

"Pakistan's victory is also being celebrated in Srinagar. I wish the Pakistani team success in the upcoming matches," she added.