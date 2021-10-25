UrduPoint.com

Mushaal Mullick Congratulates Pakistani Cricket Team For Defeating India

Muhammad Rameez 54 seconds ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 05:18 PM

Mushaal Mullick congratulates Pakistani cricket team for defeating India

Mushaal Hussein Mullick Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization and wife of Kashmir's Revolutionary Liberation an Hurriyat leader Mohammad Yasin Malik, on Monday congratulated Pakistan Cricket Team for its victory

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Mushaal Hussein Mullick Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization and wife of Kashmir's Revolutionary Liberation an Hurriyat leader Mohammad Yasin Malik, on Monday congratulated Pakistan cricket Team for its victory.

Congratulating the National Cricket team on their glorious victory over India at T20 World Cup 2021 amid high voltage clash in Dubai, Mushaal Mullick said that the Shaheens won the hearts of the entire nation by playing a memorable game.

She also appreciated Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi and the entire team for their excellent performance.

"Pakistan's victory is also being celebrated in Srinagar. I wish the Pakistani team success in the upcoming matches," she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket T20 World Dubai Wife Srinagar Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Afridi

Recent Stories

20,526 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

20,526 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

4 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Emirati astronauts, praises the ..

Saqr Ghobash meets Emirati astronauts, praises their contributions

4 minutes ago
 Z2C Limited launches publisher data monetization s ..

Z2C Limited launches publisher data monetization service

34 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Austrian National Counc ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Austrian National Council discuss parliamentary coope ..

34 minutes ago
 MoE, LinkedIn to enhance UAE’s attractiveness as ..

MoE, LinkedIn to enhance UAE’s attractiveness as destination for global talent ..

49 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.