Mushtaq Ahmed sees big potential in U19 spinners

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Spin Bowling consultant, former Pakistan test cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed feels Bangladesh-bound Pakistan U19 spinners are full of potential and have the talent to do big things for the country in the years ahead.

The former spin ace is working with the spinners in the 10-day training camp which is in progress here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Mushtaq, who also worked in the camp held for U19 players at the start of the year at the National High Performance Centre, will work with the teenage spinners until 11 April, when the final 17-member squad flies out to Dhaka for the one four-day and five 50-over matches.

Following an impressive 2020-21 domestic season, Aaliyan Mehmood, Ali Asfand, Arham Nawab and Faisal Akram received call-ups in the 20-player probable squad and are honing their skills under the guidance of Mushtaq, whose leg-spin brought him 346 international wickets from 1989 till 2003.

The four players also have the company of all-rounders Qasim Akram and Fahad Munir, who featured in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa last year.

Mushtaq Ahmed said on Saturday : "It is always a real pleasure to work with youngsters. I think this bunch is full of potential and has a bright future. At this stage of their careers, it is important for them to work develop control. The Bangladesh tour will provide them an opportunity of playing a four-day match while I will also work with them in the three-day practice match that starts tomorrow.

"The idea is to teach them the basics of both red and white ball cricket and the art of taking wickets. Among this lot, Faisal Akram is hugely promising and has great variations as a left-arm wrist spinner.

Arham, Ali and Aaliyan are also very keen on making full use of this opportunity and my job is to impart the skills I learned as a player and coach in my career.

"With these spinners, our future is bright indeed and it is important that they are groomed and give constant exposure. Spinners need to bowl long spells in nets and in matches. The more they bowl, the better they get." The squad will play a three-day practice match from Sunday, which will be followed by two 50-over matches.

Pakistan U19 squad for training camp �Bangladesh tour: Batsmen � Abbas Ali, Abdul Faseeh, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Fahad Munir, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Irfan Niazi, Mohammad Shehzad, Qasim Akram and Rizwan Mehmood Wicketkeepers � Haseebullah and Raza-ul-Mustafa Spinners � Aaliyan Mehmood, Ali Asfand, Arham Nawab and Faisal Akram Fast bowlers � Ahmed Khan, Asim Ali, Muneeb Wasif, Tahir Hussain and Zeeshan Zameer Players Support Personnel � Ijaz Ahmed (head coach and team manager), Imranullah (trainer) Rao Iftikhar (bowling coach), Mohtashim Rasheed (fielding coach), Hafiz Naeem (physiotherapist), Col (retd) Safdar Saeed (security manager), Faisal Rai (analyst) and Emmad Ahmed Hameed (media manager).

Tour schedule: 11 April � Departure for Dhaka 16-18 April � Training, Sylhet 19-22 April � Four-day match; SICS, Sylhet 26 April � 1st 50-over match; SICS, Sylhet 28 April � 2nd 50-over match; SICS, Sylhet 30 April � 3rd 50-over match; SICS, Sylhet 3 May � 4th 50-over match; SBNCS, Dhaka5 May � 5th 50-over match; SBNCS, Dhaka6 May � Team return to Pakistan.