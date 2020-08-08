Mushtaq Ahmed speaks with media after Pakistan leads England by 244 runs

Yasir Shah and Shadab Khan shared six wickets between them that earned Pakistan a vital 107-run first innings lead that had been extended to 244 runs when play ended on the third day of the first ICC World Test Championship fixture against England at Old Trafford

Yasir Shah returned figures of four for 66 and Shadab bagged two for 13 as England were spun out for 219 after starting the day at 92 for four in reply to Pakistan’s first innings score of 326.

When stumps were drawn for the day, Pakistan had slipped to 137 for eight. Yasir Shah (12) and Mohammad Abbas (0) will resume Pakistan’s second innings on Saturday.