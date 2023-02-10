Mushtaq eyeing a thrill-packed Lahore-Multan opening PSL-8 contest on Feb 13

Multan Sultans and defending champions Lahore Qalandars are set to open the 8th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Monday and coach Mushtaq Ahmad believed Multan Sultans, backed by home crowd, would try to keep the momentum in their favour in the action-packed contest on Feb 13

Arrangements for the PSL-8 are in full swing and Multan Sultans were gearing up in preparations on Friday, two days ahead of the opening match against defending champions Lahore Qalandars.

Multan Sultans coach Mushtaq Ahmad told a news conference that he expected the opening match to be a thrill-packed contest between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars.

He said, Multan Sultans, the champions of PSL 2021, would not disappoint the home fanbase.

They would come up with their spirited demonstration of cricketing skills, Mushtaq said adding that all the players were fit and would follow the strategy of demonstrating their natural performance.

Multan Sultans fans support their team in all circumstances and the team would take advantage of the home ground and would try not to let the momentum shift in favour of rivals, the Lahore Qalandars.

He said, PSL has proved its worth as an important international cricket platform and new players would learn a lot while sharing the dressing room and ground with the international cricketers.