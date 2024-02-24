Mushtaq Wins Mir Dir Title In First Youth Inter-District Bodybuilding
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 24, 2024 | 01:30 PM
DIR LOWER, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Promising Mushtaq Khan clinched the 'Mir Dir' title while his strong rival Hamza Khan bagged Mr Junior Dir title in the first Youth Inter-District Bodybuilding Contests held here at Govt Degree College, Lala Qila on Saturday morning.
Basit Khan won the title of Mr. Timargarah.
Mudasir Khan won the title of Junior Timergarah, Hamza Khan clinched the title of Junior Dir while Anees won the title of Mr Physique and Mr Sudais won the title of Junior Physique.
The event was organized on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Wasil Khan with the collaboration of District sports Officer 2024 at Govt Degree College Lal Qila. More than 30 bodybuilders from all over the district participated in the Championship.
This was the biggest event in its category which was done in the history of Lower Dir fir the first time. Ijaz khan (Mr South Asia ), Faqeer Syed (KP Gold Medalist) and Saqeeb Khan (Mr. Physique Champion) performed as technical officials.
District Youth office Dir Lower Shehzad Tariq, Mr.Tanveer Khan, President Bodybuilding Association Dir Lower, Shiekh Inam, General Secretary Bodybuilding Association Dir Lower and other important personalities were present to encourage athletes and promote health and fitness activities in Lower Dir.
Liaqat Khan, MPA PK18 was the chief guest on this occasion who gave away titles, trophies, gifts, certificates to the position holder and players and distributed commemorative shields to the officials.
APP/aiq/ijz/1310
