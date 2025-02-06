Music, fireworks to celebrate revamped Gaddafi Stadium inauguration with free entry

The official opening ceremony of the revamped Gaddafi Stadium will take place on Friday (February 7), featuring music, dance, and fireworks to create a memorable experience for fans, who have been granted free entry

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The official opening ceremony of the revamped Gaddafi Stadium will take place on Friday (February 7), featuring music, dance, and fireworks to create a memorable experience for fans, who have been granted free entry.

The stadium gates, except for the Imran Khan enclosure reserved for guests, will open to the general public at 5:30 pm. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate the upgraded venue at 7pm, marking a new chapter in the iconic cricket stadium’s 65-year history.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has invited renowned singers Ali Zafar, Arif Lohar and Aima Baig to enthral the audience with musical performances, followed by a spectacular drum and fireworks display. A unique light show will further enhance the evening’s grandeur.

The upgraded Gaddafi Stadium now features brighter LED lights, two large score screens, and imported seating in all enclosures, ensuring an exceptional viewing experience for fans.

Additionally, the stadium now offers enhanced facilities, including newly built hospitality boxes and upgraded amenities for players and spectators. Around 10,000 new seats have been added to expand the venue’s capacity.

These enhancements promise a world-class cricketing experience, with improved seating arrangements, superior viewing angles, and a lively atmosphere.

Completing the stadium’s transformation ahead of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 was a formidable challenge, but PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi accepted the challenge and completed the project against all odds. Under Mohsin Naqvi’s leadership, the PCB transformed the venue into a modern cricketing hub in just 117 days.

On this momentous occasion, Naqvi stated, “Our venues now meet international standards, and we take pride in offering cricket fans the best experience possible. The stadium’s rapid transformation is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication.”

Acknowledging the workforce’s efforts in making the upgrade a reality, Naqvi added, “I extend my gratitude to the workers who turned this impossible task into a success.”

He also recognised the contributions of the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), NESPAK, contractors, and authorities in realising the vision. The PCB remains committed to hosting top-tier cricketing events and positioning Pakistan as a premier destination for international matches.

Gaddafi Stadium will host New Zealand in the opening match of the tri-nation ODI series on February 8 (Saturday) and will also be the venue for four matches of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, including the second semi-final.