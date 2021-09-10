Muslim Club beats Pakistan Airforce in 13th PPFL

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Muslim Club beat Pakistan Airforce by 1-0 goal in the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) at Qasim Bagh Football Stadium here on Friday.

Both teams played well and were engaged 0-0 at the end of the first half.

Muhammad Hanif scored only goal for Muslim Club in the 64th minute and Pakistan Airforce tried to equalize the score but could not succeed.

Muslim Club missed four corners while two were wasted by Pakistan Airforce.

One match would be played between Sui Northern Gas Pipeline and Pakistan Army on Saturday.