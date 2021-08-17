Muslim Club, Lyallpur Club secure victories in 13th Pakistan Premier Football League

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Muslim Club (Chman) and Lyallpur Club (Faisalabad) won their matches in the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League being played here at Qasim Bagh Football Stadium.

The first match was played between Muslim Club and Pakistan Navy. Muslim Club won the match by 1-0 goal. In the 32nd minute of the first half, Fareed Ullah scored a lone goal for the winning team Muslim Club. Players of the Pakistan Navy tried their best to level the margin but could not succeed.

Muhammad Amin (Pakistan Navy) and Muhammad Jamil (Muslim Club) received yellow cards for foul playing in the 36th and 70th minutes of the game by the Referee.

Referee Adnan Anjum supervised the match and was assisted by Majid Khan and Nadeem Butt.

In the second match, Lyallpur Club defeated Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGP) by 3-2 goals.

The SNGP took lead 2-1 goals at the end of the first half. In the 12th minutes of the first half, Zeeshan Ali scored the first goal for the SNGP and Muhammad Sufyan equalized the score 1-1 in the 40th minute.

The second goal was scored by Touseef Ahmed for SNGP in the injuries times for the first half (45+2) and Sufyan again equalized the match 2-2 in the 62nd minute. Sagar scored third goal for Lyallpur Club. Lyallpur Club took lead 3-2 at the last moments of the match.

The referee showed yellow card to the players of SNGP, Basit, and Sada Bahar for foul play while Lyallpur Club's player Sufyan was also shown yellow card.

Referee Dilwar Khan supervised the match while he was assisted by the Muhammad Ali and Sajjad Ahmed.