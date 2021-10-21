UrduPoint.com

Muslim Club Trounce Lyallpur Club In PPFL Match

Muhammad Rameez 11 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 05:50 PM

Muslim Club trounce Lyallpur Club in PPFL match

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Muslim Club Chaman trounced Lyallpur Club Faisalabad by 4-3 goals in a 13th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) match at Municipal Stadium Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Muslim Club took 2-0 lead at the end of the first half. In the 26th minute Hanif scored first goal for Muslim Club, while Abdul Qahir doubled the margin 2-0 in the 37th minute.

Sager reduced the margin 2-1 for Lyallpur in the 71st minute. But Abdul Qahir scored another for Muslim Club in the 74th minute, taking the score 3-1.

But Usman Mirza exhibited great skills and agility and scored two goals for Lyallpur Club in the 78th and 83rd minutes, equalizing the scorer 3-3.

The last and winning goal of the match was scored by Hanif for Muslim Club in the injury time of the second half.

