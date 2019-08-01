UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muslim Teenager Makes Racing History At Goodwood

Zeeshan Mehtab 8 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 08:21 PM

Muslim teenager makes racing history at Goodwood

Teenager Khadijah Mellah created history on Thursday, becoming the first Muslim woman to ride in a British race

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Teenager Khadijah Mellah created history on Thursday, becoming the first Muslim woman to ride in a British race.

Wearing a hijab under her helmet the 18-year-old enjoyed a fairytale debut, steering Haverland to victory in the Magnolia Cup, just three months after first sitting on a racehorse.

"There are no words to describe it. I can't believe it, to be fair," she told RacingTV after being declared the winner of the charity event following a lengthy photo-finish.

"Ambitious women can make it and that is what I want to represent. I've had so much support and I can't wait to see other stories of other women doing the same and getting into the industry.

" Mellah is a seven-year veteran of the Ebony Horse Club, a charity and community riding centre in Brixton in London overlooked by tower blocks on one side and a railway line on the other.

Speaking before writing her name in racing folklore she said: "There's quite a stereotype around Muslim girls and 'them not being able to follow their sporting passions and dreams'.

"I want to be a role model to anyone who wants to do something that they wouldn't initially believe was in their comfort zone and allow people to follow their aspirations and dreams."In September her focus is set to switch from the racecourse to university and a mechanical engineering degree.

Related Topics

London Same September Women Muslim Event From Industry Race

Recent Stories

Supreme Court seeks progress reports on waste mana ..

11 seconds ago

3154 Emergency victims rescued

13 seconds ago

7 private member bills introduced in National Asse ..

17 seconds ago

1,434 employees of Punjab University promoted

5 minutes ago

Multan Development Authority to launch new develop ..

5 minutes ago

Autonomous bodies directed not to appoint legal ad ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.