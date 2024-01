Mustafa Jamal  beats Azhar Katchi  8-0

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Mustafa Jamal beat Azhar Katchi 8-0 in Men's Single second round during the ongoing 1st Ocean - Siddiqsons Tennis Championship being played at DA Creek Club Karachi.

According to results of third day:

Men’s Singles 2nd Round

Mustafa Jamal beat Azhar Katchi 8-0

Men’s Singles Quarter

Farhan Altaf beat Asaad Sheikh 8-0

Ibrahim Iltifat beat Vinod Das 8-4

Ladies Singles Quarters

Versha Das beat Aiman Haris 8-4

Hibah Rizwan beat Aysha Yousuf 8-0

Eschelle Asif beat Tahreem Yousuf 8-0

Juniors Under 17 Singles Quarters

Aisam Malik beat Azan K 7-6, 6-3

Under 15 Singles 1st Round

Ahsan ali beat Abbas Bhagat 4-0, 4-1

Ruhab Faisal beat Eschelle Asif 4-1, 4-0

Arham Shehzad beat Zain Nomi 4-1, 4-2

Under 13 Singles 2nd Round

Arman Ali beat Nibras Malik 4-2, 4-1

M.

Yahya Haleem beat Abbas Habib 4-0, 4-1

Under 11 Singles 2nd Round

Syed Abdullah beat M. Shaheer 4-1, 4-0

Raahim Faisal beat M. Ayaan

Rohan Das beat Aidh Imran 4-2, 3-5, 10-3

Ashar Bhaila beat Tariq Rafi 4-2, 5-4

Meer Bhagat beat Syed Sufyan 5-3, 4-0.