Musthaq Ahmed Shares Views On Captaincy Of Babar Azam

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 03:58 PM

Musthaq Ahmed shares views on captaincy of Babar Azam

The former Pakistan spinner says that Babar Azam could learn art of captaincy quickly if Misbah, Younis and Waqar Younis guide him about.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2021) Spin-bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed on Tuesday advised Pakistan skipper Babar Azam as he could become a better captain.

Mushtaq Ahmad believed that Babar Azam seemed like an honest captain as he can point out the weaknesses in the game of any player.

“I believe that Captain is an honest captain and he is the captain who can go and point out weakness in any player. Because as a leader you should talk to your prayers in a good way so that they could perform well for the team,” said Mushtaq Ahmad while talking to a reporter.

He further said: “ Babar Azam secured victory in the first Test match against South Africa under his captaincy,”.

“He has won by seven wickets in the first Test match against South Africa,” he further said.

Mushtaq Ahmad said: “Babar will learn the art of captaincy very quickly if Misbah, Waqar Younis and Younis guide him and stay on the same page,”.

Pakistan 2nd Test match would begin on February 4 in Rawalpindi.

