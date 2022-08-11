UrduPoint.com

Muzaffarabad Tigers Visit Pakistan Sweet Homes

Muhammad Rameez Published August 11, 2022 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Muzaffarabad Tigers contingent visited the Pakistan Sweet Homes as part of their campaign prior to the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) Season 2 beginning Saturday (August 13).

Patron-in-Chief Pakistan Sweet Homes Zamurd Khan welcomed the contingent, which included Muzaffarabad Tigers Chairman Arshad Khan Tanoli, Captain Muhammad Hafeez, Anwar Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Zeeshan Ashraf, Amir Hamza Ahmed, Safi Abdullah, Ahmed Daniyal and other players.

A contingent of cadets consisting of children of Pakistan Sweet Homes greeted the Muzaffarabad Tigers contingent.

Zamurd Khan on behalf of the sons and daughters of Pakistan Sweet Homes welcomed the Muzaffarabad Tigers.

Chairman Muzaffarabad Tigers Arshad Khan thanked the children of the Pakistan Sweet Homes and said that Muzaffarabad Tigers was their team and they had to cheer for them.

"I had promised Zamurd Khan that I will bring my national stars to meet the children of the Pakistan Sweet Homes," he said.

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq thanked Zamurd Khan and Arshad Khan for giving him the chance to visit Pakistan Sweet Homes. Misbah also cut a cake with the children of Pakistan Sweet Homes.

Assistant coach Saeed Ajmal said, "We all should support such organizations". Captain Muzaffarabad Tigers Muhammad Hafeez said he had prayers of all the children of Pakistan Sweet Homes for the League. "You all have to become stars of Pakistan one day," he added.

Muzaffarabad Tigers stars also played cricket with the children of Pakistan Sweet Homes. A documentary about the welfare work of Pakistan Sweet Homes was also shown to the Tigers.

KPL 2 would run from August 13 to 26 at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium. Reigning champions Rawalakot Hawks would play newly-introduced Jammu Janbaz in the opening match on August 13. As many as seven teams including Muzaffarabad Tigers, Hawks, Janbaz, Mirpur Royals, Stallions, Kotli Lions and Overseas Warriors would feature in the season 2 of the league.

