Muzaffargarh grapplers beat Sahiwal in independence Kabaddi match

MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Muzaffargarh Grapplers defeated the Sahiwal team by a narrow margin in a well-contested Independence Day Kabaddi match played at Faisal Stadium here on Tuesday.

Muzaffargarh beat Sahiwal by a margin of three points (32-29) before a sizable crowd assembled at the stadium.

Earlier, deputy commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi and DPO Syed Husnain Haidar met with both the teams' players.

Assistant Commissioner Muzaffargarh Nasir Shahzad Dogar, and AC (general) Taimoor Usman were also present.

DC and DPO congratulated district sports officer Kaleem on organizing the sports contest and distributed cash prizes among players and awarded the trophy to the winner. Muzaffargarh players decorated DC and DPO with a traditional turban.

Officials announced on the occasion that an All Pakistan Kabaddi Tournament will be organized in Muzaffargarh from September 6.