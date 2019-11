Muzaffargarh players win 15 gold medals at 33th National Games

Players of district Muzaffargarh won 15 gold and six silver medals at 33th National Games held in Peshawar

MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Players of district Muzaffargarh won 15 gold and six silver medals at 33th National Games held in Peshawar

Rugby players Waheea Kareem, Ejaz, Areej and Ammara won four gold medals. Muhammad Ansar won three gold medals and one silver medal in gymnastics. Similarly, Azhar also achieved gold medal in wrestling. In gymnastics, Muhammad Yasir also won two gold and one silver medal.

Khalid Mehmood, Tanvir Ahmed and Sadam also secured gold medals each.

In taekwando and kings boxing, Muhammad Khan and Sajid won gold medals each. Gulzar Khanzada, Ahmed Faraz and Hina Gull also secured positions in athelatics, high jump and taekwando.

International athletics coach Muhammad Yameen Rahi served as technical official at the 33th National Games. President Anjuman-e-Shehrian Rana Amjid Ali Amjid and other civil society workers hailed the performance of the local players.