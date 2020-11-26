Muzaffargarh rescuers prepare for 4th national proficiency games

Tehsil-based teams of Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh Thursday participated in proficiency games held at Faisal Stadium to finalize a district team for participation in 4th national Community Emergency Response Teams (CRET) competitions scheduled next month

MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Tehsil-based teams of Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh Thursday participated in proficiency games held at Faisal Stadium to finalize a district team for participation in 4th national Community Emergency Response Teams (CRET) competitions scheduled next month.

Held under the supervision of district emergency officer Dr. Nayyar Alam Khan, Tahsil based competitions had rescuers' teams as participants from Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Jatoi, and Alipur.

Muzaffargarh team emerged winner in all categories of contest.

Preparations for the fourth national CERT proficiency games were ordered by DG Rescue 1122 Punjab Dr. Rizwan Naseer and DEO Dr. Nayyar Alam closely monitored the performance of the four teams of rescuers at Faisal stadium and advised them to overcome deficiencies in the 4th CERT contests to emerge as champions.

Rescuers from across Punjab participate in CERT contests to demonstrate their skills, swiftness and precision in rescuing people, providing them first aid etc.