UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muzaffargarh Rescuers Prepare For 4th National Proficiency Games

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 04:52 PM

Muzaffargarh rescuers prepare for 4th national proficiency games

Tehsil-based teams of Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh Thursday participated in proficiency games held at Faisal Stadium to finalize a district team for participation in 4th national Community Emergency Response Teams (CRET) competitions scheduled next month

MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Tehsil-based teams of Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh Thursday participated in proficiency games held at Faisal Stadium to finalize a district team for participation in 4th national Community Emergency Response Teams (CRET) competitions scheduled next month.

Held under the supervision of district emergency officer Dr. Nayyar Alam Khan, Tahsil based competitions had rescuers' teams as participants from Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Jatoi, and Alipur.

Muzaffargarh team emerged winner in all categories of contest.

Preparations for the fourth national CERT proficiency games were ordered by DG Rescue 1122 Punjab Dr. Rizwan Naseer and DEO Dr. Nayyar Alam closely monitored the performance of the four teams of rescuers at Faisal stadium and advised them to overcome deficiencies in the 4th CERT contests to emerge as champions.

Rescuers from across Punjab participate in CERT contests to demonstrate their skills, swiftness and precision in rescuing people, providing them first aid etc.

Related Topics

Punjab Muzaffargarh Jatoi Kot Addu Alipur Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz says she will take part in PDM's Mult ..

5 minutes ago

Russia, Belarus Aware of West's Hostile Attempts t ..

2 minutes ago

Police net nine POs including four most wanted in ..

2 minutes ago

Georgia hooker Mamukashvili dreams of Six Nations ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish court jails 337 for life over 2016 coup bi ..

2 minutes ago

England fly-half Ford starts against Wales

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.