Muzammil, Aqeel Khan move in Tennis final

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Muzammil Murtaza and Aqeel Khan moved in the Men Singles final of the 6th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championships 2020 on Friday being played here at Islamabad Tennis Courts.

In the semifinals, Muzammil Murtaza beat M. Abid 7-6(3), 6-2 while Aqeel outplayed M. Shoaib 6-2 , 6-3.

In the Ladies Singles semifinals, Ushna Suhail beat Esha Jawad 6-2, 6-0; Sarah Mahboob got a walk over against Mahvish Chishtie due to medical reasons.

In men's doubles final, Aqeel Khan, Shahzad Khan beat Abid, Waqas Malak 6-2 6-4.

In Boys 14 & Under final, Hamid Israr beat Haider Ali Rizwan 5-3, 5-3.

In Girls 14 & Under semifinals, Sheeza Sajid beat Soha Ali 4-2 4-0 while Amna Ali Qayum beat Zainab Ali Raja 4-2 4-0.

In Boys & Girls U-12 semifinals, Hamza Roman beat Hamza Ali Rizwan 4-1, 4-2 while Haniya Minhas beat Amir Mazari 5-4(6) 4-5(4) 4-0.

In Boys/Girls U10 semifinals, M. Hassan Usmani beat Zohaib Afzal 5-3, 4-1 while Ismail Aftab beat M. Shayan 4-2 , 5-4(3).

In Seniors 45 Plus final, Mehmood Khan, Azeem Khan beat Rashid Ali, Col. Faisal 6-1, 6-2.