Muzammil wards off upset to advance to semifinals of National Ranking Tournament

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ):Second seed Muzammil Murtaza warded off upset from promising M. Shoaib in the quarterfinal to move to semifinals of the 5th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Tournament-2020 here at the PTF Complex, Islamabad on Friday.

Muzammil lost first set 4-6 as his young opponent displayed quality tennis. However, he came back from behind strongly to win next two sets by a 6-1, 6-1 scoreline.

Elsewhere, in ladies' singles semifinal, Sarah Mahboob Khan beat Ushna Suhail in a three-set nail-biter by a scoreline of 4-6,6-4,6-3.

In total 19 matches were played on the 5th day in the Men's, Ladies, 18&U, 14&U and 12&U singles and doubles.

The Men's semifinal matches will be played on Saturday.

Results in brief: Men's Singles; (Quarterfinals) Ahmed Ch bt Shahzad Khan 6-4,6-3; Heera Ashiq bt Mudasir Murtaza 6-3,6-4; Muzammil Murtaza bt M.

Shoaib 4-6,6-1,6-1; Aqeel Khan bt M. Abid 6-3,6-2; Ladies Singles (Semifinals) Sarah Mahboob Khan bt Ushna Suhail 4-6,6-4,6-3; Meheq Khokhar bt Sara Mansoor 6-4,6-1.

Boy's 18& Under Singles (Quarterfinal) Mahatir Muhammad bt Sami Zeb 6-3,3-6,6-3; Nalain Abbas bt Hamid Israr 6-1,6-4; M .Shoaib bt Faizan Fayyaz 6-3,6-0; Hamid Israr bt Zalan Khan 3-6,6-4,7-6(2); Boy's 14&Under Singles (Quarterfinal) Bilal Asim bt Ahtesham Humyun 4-0,4-0; Haider Ali Rizwan bt Asad Zaman 4-0,4-1; Ahmed Nal bt Yahya Musa Luni 4-1,4-1; Husnain Ali Rizwan bt M. Hamza Asim 1-4,5-3,4-2; 12 & Under Boy's & Girl's Singles (Quarterfinal) Hamza Roman bt Nabeel Ali Qayum 4-1,4-0; Ahtesham Humyun bt Zohaib A Malik 4-0,4-1; Haniya Minhas bt Ali Zain 4-1,4-2; Husnain Ali Rizwan bt Ameer Mazari 4-2,4-1.

10 & Under Boy's & Girl's Singles (Quarterfinal)Hamza Ali Rizwan bt Hammad Shah 4-0,4-1.