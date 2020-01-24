UrduPoint.com
Muzammil Wards Off Upset To Advance To Semifinals Of National Ranking Tournament

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 11:50 PM

Muzammil wards off upset to advance to semifinals of National Ranking Tournament

Second seed Muzammil Murtaza warded off upset from promising M. Shoaib in the quarterfinal to move to semifinals of the 5th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Tournament-2020 here at the PTF Complex, Islamabad on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ):Second seed Muzammil Murtaza warded off upset from promising M. Shoaib in the quarterfinal to move to semifinals of the 5th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Tournament-2020 here at the PTF Complex, Islamabad on Friday.

Muzammil lost first set 4-6 as his young opponent displayed quality tennis. However, he came back from behind strongly to win next two sets by a 6-1, 6-1 scoreline.

Elsewhere, in ladies' singles semifinal, Sarah Mahboob Khan beat Ushna Suhail in a three-set nail-biter by a scoreline of 4-6,6-4,6-3.

In total 19 matches were played on the 5th day in the Men's, Ladies, 18&U, 14&U and 12&U singles and doubles.

The Men's semifinal matches will be played on Saturday.

Results in brief: Men's Singles; (Quarterfinals) Ahmed Ch bt Shahzad Khan 6-4,6-3; Heera Ashiq bt Mudasir Murtaza 6-3,6-4; Muzammil Murtaza bt M.

Shoaib 4-6,6-1,6-1; Aqeel Khan bt M. Abid 6-3,6-2; Ladies Singles (Semifinals) Sarah Mahboob Khan bt Ushna Suhail 4-6,6-4,6-3; Meheq Khokhar bt Sara Mansoor 6-4,6-1.

Boy's 18& Under Singles (Quarterfinal) Mahatir Muhammad bt Sami Zeb 6-3,3-6,6-3; Nalain Abbas bt Hamid Israr 6-1,6-4; M .Shoaib bt Faizan Fayyaz 6-3,6-0; Hamid Israr bt Zalan Khan 3-6,6-4,7-6(2); Boy's 14&Under Singles (Quarterfinal) Bilal Asim bt Ahtesham Humyun 4-0,4-0; Haider Ali Rizwan bt Asad Zaman 4-0,4-1; Ahmed Nal bt Yahya Musa Luni 4-1,4-1; Husnain Ali Rizwan bt M. Hamza Asim 1-4,5-3,4-2; 12 & Under Boy's & Girl's Singles (Quarterfinal) Hamza Roman bt Nabeel Ali Qayum 4-1,4-0; Ahtesham Humyun bt Zohaib A Malik 4-0,4-1; Haniya Minhas bt Ali Zain 4-1,4-2; Husnain Ali Rizwan bt Ameer Mazari 4-2,4-1.

10 & Under Boy's & Girl's Singles (Quarterfinal)Hamza Ali Rizwan bt Hammad Shah 4-0,4-1.

