Muzammil Wins Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis C'ships Title

Sun 19th December 2021 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Muzammil Murtaza clinched the men's singles title of the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championships 2021 here at Islamabad Tennis Complex on Sunday.

Muzammil defeated Muhammad Shoaib by 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in the final.

In the women's singles final of Benazir Bhutto National Tennis Championship Oshna Sohail beat Sarah Mehboob by 6-3, 6-1.

Aqeel Khan and Mohammad Abid won the men's doubles title by outplaying Yusaf Khalil and Heera Ashiq by 6-3, 6-0.

Amna Ali won the final of Girls U-18 while the title of Boys U-18 went to Abdullah Adnan and Muhammad Sallar won the U-14 boys final.

Senator Taj Haider and Senator Farhatullah Babar who were the guests of honour distributed prizes among the players.

