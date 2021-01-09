Muzhaf Zia nominated Davis Cup team captain

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Saturday announced the nomination of the Captain (non-playing) of the Davis Cup team, for the World Group 1 tie to be played against Japan here, in the first week of March 2021

Muzhaf Zia, former Davis Cupper, having served in this role in the past, including the tie against Slovenia in March 2020, which Pakistan won 3-0, has been entrusted with the responsibility for the upcoming tie, said a press release issued here.

Considering his sterling record and past services, the nomination was expected to be approved by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

The PTF Executive Committee (EC) also decided to undertake trials for selecting the three remaining players of the Davis Cup Team.

Top stars Aisam ul Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan, already being in the team, were exempted from the trials.

Prevalent Davis Cup rules allow a max of five players, in addition to a non-playing Captain.

Trials would be held in Islamabad from January 18. On directions of the PTF President, the top eight nationally-ranked players, following Aqeel Khan, have been invited to participate.

According to the latest National Rankings, as of end-Dec 2020, those include Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Shoaib, Muhammad Abid, Heera Ashiq, Shahzad Khan, Mudasir Murtaza, Ahmed Choudhary and Yousaf Khalil.

The trials (to be held on Round-Robin format) would be supervised by Shahzad Akhtar Alvi (ITF White Badge Umpire, and head of Officiating of the PTF) and Mushaf Zia.