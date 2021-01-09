UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muzhaf Zia Nominated Davis Cup Team Captain

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 10:22 PM

Muzhaf Zia nominated Davis Cup team captain

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Saturday announced the nomination of the Captain (non-playing) of the Davis Cup team, for the World Group 1 tie to be played against Japan here, in the first week of March 2021

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ):The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Saturday announced the nomination of the Captain (non-playing) of the Davis Cup team, for the World Group 1 tie to be played against Japan here, in the first week of March 2021.

Muzhaf Zia, former Davis Cupper, having served in this role in the past, including the tie against Slovenia in March 2020, which Pakistan won 3-0, has been entrusted with the responsibility for the upcoming tie, said a press release issued here.

Considering his sterling record and past services, the nomination was expected to be approved by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

The PTF Executive Committee (EC) also decided to undertake trials for selecting the three remaining players of the Davis Cup Team.

Top stars Aisam ul Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan, already being in the team, were exempted from the trials.

Prevalent Davis Cup rules allow a max of five players, in addition to a non-playing Captain.

Trials would be held in Islamabad from January 18. On directions of the PTF President, the top eight nationally-ranked players, following Aqeel Khan, have been invited to participate.

According to the latest National Rankings, as of end-Dec 2020, those include Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Shoaib, Muhammad Abid, Heera Ashiq, Shahzad Khan, Mudasir Murtaza, Ahmed Choudhary and Yousaf Khalil.

The trials (to be held on Round-Robin format) would be supervised by Shahzad Akhtar Alvi (ITF White Badge Umpire, and head of Officiating of the PTF) and Mushaf Zia.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Islamabad World Japan Slovenia January March 2020 From Top

Recent Stories

Queen, Prince Philip given Covid-19 jab as UK case ..

2 minutes ago

Ilicic inspires Atalanta to Benevento rout

2 minutes ago

Football: Italian Serie A table

2 minutes ago

'Some American investors exploring opportunities t ..

10 minutes ago

Schalke avoid Bundesliga longest winless run after ..

10 minutes ago

Israel records four S. African Covid-19 variant ca ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.