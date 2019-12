Muzzamil wins Tennis title

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Muzzamil Murtaza clinched the 5th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Championship title being played here at the Islamabad courts on Sunday.

Muzzamil Murtaza beat Aqeel Khan by 7-6 (8-6) 6-1.

In Boys Under 18 final, Shoaib Khan beat Hasheesh Kumar 6-3, 6-3.

In the Boys Under-14 final, Hamid Israr beat Mahatir Muhammad beat 7-5 6-4.

In the Ladies Singles final, Mahin Aftab beat Sara Mehboob 7-6 (7-5) 6-3.

Boys/Girls final round U12, Hamza Roman beat Haider Ali Rizwan 6-2 6-3 while in the Boys/Girls final U10, Hamza Roman beat Haniya Minhas 6-2 6-1.