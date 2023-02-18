UrduPoint.com

MWMC Offers Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Permanent Agreement For Cleanliness Of Stadium

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 18, 2023 | 10:13 PM

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) on Saturday proposed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to sign a permanent agreement with MWMC for cleanliness of Multan Cricket Stadium

The MWMC has sent bill amounting Rs 3 million to PCB for cleanliness services being provided during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL). The company has demanded payment for the services of 20 days cleanliness started from February 2.

The services bill has been sent in line with decision of Board of Directors (BoD) of the company under the vision to improve self income of the department, however, the management of Multan Cricket Stadium has already agreed to pay dues of cleanliness services in a meeting held by the district administration.

The MWMC official sources said that the company was already charging fee from the government department regarding cleanliness service including vegetable market and police training college. However, the company has offered PCB a permanent agreement for cleanliness of Multan cricket stadium.

