"My Daughters Don't Have Social Media Accounts," Shahid Afridi Clarifies

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 06, 2023 | 03:00 PM

The former Pakistan Captain, who shared picture of the fake account made in the name of his daughter Ansha, asked his followers to report the fake account.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2023) Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi clarified that his daughters did not have social media accounts.
The reaction came after an account impersonating one of his daughters surfaced on Twitter.
Taking to Twitter, Shahid Afridi shared the screenshot of the fake account in the name of his daughter Ansha.
"This is to confirm that my daughters are not on social media and accounts impersonating them are fake," tweeted Afridi and asked his followers to report the fake account.



Afridi's daughter Ansha married with star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on February 4 in Karachi.
The temmates of Afridi, senior players and many renowned personalities attended the reception held after Nikah ceremony.


The pictures and videos of the Nikah ceremony and wedding went viral on the social media, leaving the newly-wed couple surprised.
Shaheen Afridi took to Twitter and requested everyone to respect their privacy and not share pictures and videos of their wedding on the social media.

