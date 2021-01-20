My priority is always playing for Pakistan: Hafeez

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has discarded the rumours about his unavailability for the Twenty20 series against South Africa saying his priority was always playing for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ):Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has discarded the rumours about his unavailability for the Twenty20 series against South Africa saying his priority was always playing for Pakistan.

According to the rumours , it was said that Hafeez would be unavailable for the series due to participation in T10 League to run from January 28 to February 6, 2021 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, the three-match T20 series between Pakistan and South Africa was scheduled to take place on February 11, 13 and 14.

"I'm fully available for the T20 series against South Africa as my priority is always playing for Pakistan. I was also given NOC for T10 League because it would not clash with Pakistan's international commitments. I will also comply with all the bio-secure bubble requirements," cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted him as saying.

He also praised Misbah-ul-Haq led coaching staff despite criticism about the team's performance in the recent past.

"My experience with Misbah as coach has been very good over the past year as I have to freedom to train according to my requirements which was usually not the case over the course of my career," he said.

"I think your success and failures are entirely up to you. You can't blame others for not doing well on the field. I hope the shortcomings will be rectified through players' performance because at the end of the day they are the ones who are playing on the field," he said.

He also lauded the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s efforts with regards to international teams touring Pakistan.

"South African team visiting Pakistan is good for our cricket and PCB deserves a lot of credit for this. This will also give confidence to other teams about touring Pakistan in the near future," he said.