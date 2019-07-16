UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'My Tour Is Already A Success' Says Yellow Jersey Alaphilippe

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 08:23 PM

'My Tour is already a success' says yellow jersey Alaphilippe

Yellow jersey holder Julian Alaphilippe says his Tour de France is already a success, no matter what happens when the race resumes after Tuesday's rest day

Toulouse, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Yellow jersey holder Julian Alaphilippe says his Tour de France is already a success, no matter what happens when the race resumes after Tuesday's rest day.

"Before the Tour, I wanted to do well (in the first 10 days)," he told a press conference ahead of Wednesday's 167 kilometre stage 11 from Albi to Toulouse.

"I worked hard with that in mind which is why I am not thinking too much about the end of the Tour but more about what I have achieved over these opening 10 days.

"It's way beyond anything I imagined. My Tour is already a success. Anything that happens now is a bonus." The 27-year-old Frenchman, who earlier this season won the Milan-San Remo and La Fleche Wallone one day races, has had two spells in yellow on this Tour.

After winning stage three in the champagne region, he became the first Frenchman since Tony Gallopin in 2014 to wear it, holding it for three days before handing it over after stage six.

He then reclaimed it again after stage eight when he finished third in Saint-Etienne, donning it on Bastille Day.

Alaphilippe has a lead of one minute 12 seconds over defending champion Geraint Thomas with the Welshman's Ineos teammate Egan Bernal just four seconds further back.

Thomas, a two-time Olympic track gold medallist, is expected to press for the race lead during Friday's time-trial in Pau.

- 'Spring a surprise' - "I am happy to be doing a sprinter's stage (Wednesday) with the yellow jersey and that should give me another day in yellow as long as there isn't a glitch," said Alaphilippe.

"But I know that the Pyrenees are coming and the time trial.

"I know that it is not my strong point but I have improved and worked hard on it. I am not going to challenge the best time-triallers but I will give everything as usual.

"With this type of course and with the yellow jersey on my back, if I still have it, I hope to spring a surprise."Alaphilippe has never been considered a genuine contender for the general classification.

Related Topics

France Saint-Etienne Toulouse Lead Gold Olympics From Best Race

Recent Stories

Muslims are duty bound to contribute to welfare of ..

46 minutes ago

Rehabilitation of Neelum flood victims top priorit ..

47 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs ‘Happiness, Positivity Cou ..

55 minutes ago

Sharjah Press Club, CNN to provide media training ..

55 minutes ago

Allegations of Rana Sanaullah being ill-treated in ..

57 minutes ago

DLD strengthens ties with Ras Al Khaimah governmen ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.