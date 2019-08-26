My ultimate objective to prepare future players, Ejaz

UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 11:10 PM

The newly appointed head coach of Pakistan U19 team, former test cricketer Ejaz Ahmad said on Monday that his ultimate objective is to prepare future players for Pakistan cricket

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ):The newly appointed head coach of Pakistan U19 team, former test cricketer Ejaz Ahmad said on Monday that his ultimate objective is to prepare future players for Pakistan cricket.

"It is a challenging task to coach junior team but I have accepted this challenge as I have already served the Pak U19 team in the past and some of the players of Pakistan senior team including Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq and Ammad Wasim are the produce of U19 and Pakistan A teams, way back in 2008 when I was its coach," he told reporters here at the Gadaffi stadium.

Ejaz said he is thankful to the PCB for having faith in him and he will do his best to live upto the expectations with the help of his experience by identifing new players who could serve the national cricket for next ten years.

Ejaz will resume his new responsibility after ACC U19 Asia Cup and his first assignment will be teams participation in the 8-nation tournament in Kenya next month.

Ejaz will also work with Pak U16 and Pakistan A teams and he will supervise the Pak U16 team during the visit of Bangladesh team to Pakistan and in Emerging Asia Cup.

The former reliable test batsman while recalling his youth days and early career in competitive cricket proudly said, "I am also the product of the Pak U19 cricket and I started my career from that platform and I know its importance as it plays a paramount role in sharpening the skills of a young upcoming cricketer and that is why I like to work with Pak U19 team.

" He said his short temr goals include preparing the player both mentally and physically to become quality cricketers with zero tolerance on indiscipline.

"My prime objective is to identity new blood for Pak team to serve Pak cricket for quite a long time and I firmly believe that Pak U19 is the backbone of future of Pakistan," said Ejaz.

"I like to spot out new players, I have done it in the past and I will do it with the same spirit to serve Pakistan cricket," he said adding "I want to strengthen Pakistan cricket by handing over a group of talented players to the national senior team," he added.

He said he will be watching the coming U16 tournament abroad to unearth new talent as U16 cricket directly relates to U19 cricket.

Ejaz said it will be utmost effort to produce five to six talented junior players during his three years tenure who are capable enough to fill the void in the Pakistan senior team.

He said he will be working on improving players technique and in batting and fielding besides teaching them the art to play on different types of wickets all over the world.

"If players are groomed on solid lines from the beginning they become good quality players at the time of their induction in the Pak team," he said adding, "We have to teach the players to adopt different mind sets while playing different formats of the game." To a question, he said he believes that during his three years tenure he will be able to groom a strong Pak U19 team to produce desired result in the U19 World Cup.

