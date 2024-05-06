Myanmar to host 2024 State and Region Volleyball Tournament

The 2024 State and Region Volleyball Tournament will be held at Wunna Theikdi Stadium in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar from May 7 to 16, an official from the Myanmar Volleyball Federation told Xinhua on Monday

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The 2024 State and Region Volleyball Tournament will be held at Wunna Theikdi Stadium in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar from May 7 to 16, an official from the Myanmar Volleyball Federation told Xinhua on Monday.

The 10-day competition will be jointly organized by the Department of sports and Physical education under the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs and the Myanmar Volleyball Federation.

13 male teams and 12 female teams, each comprising 14 individuals, will compete in the tournament, the official said.

The event aims to foster the growth of volleyball in Myanmar and nurture a new generation of athletes through the annual nationwide volleyball tournaments, the official added.