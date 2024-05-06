Open Menu

Myanmar To Host 2024 State And Region Volleyball Tournament

Muhammad Rameez Published May 06, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Myanmar to host 2024 State and Region Volleyball Tournament

The 2024 State and Region Volleyball Tournament will be held at Wunna Theikdi Stadium in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar from May 7 to 16, an official from the Myanmar Volleyball Federation told Xinhua on Monday

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The 2024 State and Region Volleyball Tournament will be held at Wunna Theikdi Stadium in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar from May 7 to 16, an official from the Myanmar Volleyball Federation told Xinhua on Monday.

The 10-day competition will be jointly organized by the Department of sports and Physical education under the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs and the Myanmar Volleyball Federation.

13 male teams and 12 female teams, each comprising 14 individuals, will compete in the tournament, the official said.

The event aims to foster the growth of volleyball in Myanmar and nurture a new generation of athletes through the annual nationwide volleyball tournaments, the official added.

Related Topics

Sports Education Male Myanmar May Event From

Recent Stories

World Bank delegation calls on Shaza Fatima

World Bank delegation calls on Shaza Fatima

4 minutes ago
 DC for implementation of Roti, Naan's revised rate ..

DC for implementation of Roti, Naan's revised rates

5 minutes ago
 Hujra culture still alive in KP despite mushroom g ..

Hujra culture still alive in KP despite mushroom growth of social media

5 minutes ago
 Sindh University Laar Campus Hosts Sports Gala 202 ..

Sindh University Laar Campus Hosts Sports Gala 2024

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine's soldiers mark Easter on the front line

Ukraine's soldiers mark Easter on the front line

9 minutes ago
 Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Karachi win matches in 9th r ..

Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Karachi win matches in 9th round of National Women’s Tou ..

9 minutes ago
LESCO wins Inter-Unit WAPDA Kabaddi Championship

LESCO wins Inter-Unit WAPDA Kabaddi Championship

9 minutes ago
 Wafaqi Mohtsib,s Inspection team visits ITP

Wafaqi Mohtsib,s Inspection team visits ITP

9 minutes ago
 "Empowering Commuters: Zindigi, Sindh Govt, Master ..

"Empowering Commuters: Zindigi, Sindh Govt, Mastercard, & People Bus Service Fir ..

24 minutes ago
 Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts

Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts

23 minutes ago
 Russia threatens strikes on UK military targets in ..

Russia threatens strikes on UK military targets in Ukraine 'and beyond'

22 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 338 kg drugs in nine operations

ANF recovers 338 kg drugs in nine operations

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports