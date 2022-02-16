Myanmar withdraws from AFF U23 due to COVID-19 complications

The Myanmar Football Federation has withdrawn from the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) U23 Championship 2022 in Cambodia due to COVID-19 complications, the AFF announced in a press release on Tuesday

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 16 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) --:The Myanmar Football Federation has withdrawn from the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) U23 Championship 2022 in Cambodia due to COVID-19 complications, the AFF announced in a press release on Tuesday.

As part of health and safety measures for the ongoing tournament, the Myanmar U23 team has undergone regular tests before and after arriving in Cambodia, the press release said.

Following confirmation of positive tests among a number of players, a decision has been taken to withdraw the team from the tournament to help minimize the risk of further infection, it said, adding that players and staff identified as close contacts have also been placed in isolation for observation.

"It is with great regret that the Myanmar U23 team has to withdraw from the AFF U23 Championship," AFF president Khiev Sameth said.