Myers Over-time Goal Lifts Flyers Level In NHL Playoffs

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 11:00 AM

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Philadelphia's Philippe Myers scored 2:40 into over-time to give the Flyers a 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders to level their NHL second-round playoff series.

The 23-year-old Canadian defenseman blasted a slap shot from the blue line past Islanders' goaltender Thomas Greiss to leave the clubs deadlocked 1-1 entering game three Thursday in Toronto's spectator-less Covid-19 bubble.

"I had the lane, I was trying to get it on net and I'm really happy it went in," Myers said. "I'll take it. Hopefully we can take that momentum into the next game and win it." The Flyers still haven't lost two games in a row since January.

"We're a little disappointed we couldn't get it done in three (periods)," Myers said. "Just glad we could get it back." Kevin Hayes scored two goals for the Flyers and Sean Couturier added another for Philadelphia, which also had 31 saves from goalie Carter Hart.

Anders Lee, Anthony Beauvillier and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for New York, which got 20 saves from Greiss in his first appearance since March 7 in relief of history-making netminder Semyon Varlamov.

The 32-year-old Russian set a club record for the longest playoff shutout streak at 138 minutes and 17 seconds, passing the old mark of 136:59 set by Billy Smith in 1980 across three games.

But Varlamov allowed three goals on 10 shots in the first period, prompting Islanders' coach Barry Trotz to yank him in place of long-absent Greiss.

In other games on Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Lightning thrashed the Boston Bruins 7-1 to take a 2-1 series lead in Toronto.

Ondrej Palat and Yanni Gourde gave Lightning a 2-0 in the first period before Mikhail Sergachev put Tampa Bay 3-0 up early in the second.

Brad Marchand pulled a goal back on a power play to make it 3-1 but Tampa Bay soon extended their lead to 6-1 after goals from Alex Killorn either side of a Brayden Point effort.

Nikita Kucherov completed the scoring in the third period.

In the late game, the Colorado Avalanche revived their series hopes with a 6-4 defeat of the Dallas stars. Dallas lead the series 2-1.

