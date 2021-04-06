N. Korea Confirms Skipping Tokyo Olympics to International Paralympic Committee- Reports

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has received a confirmation from North Korea that it will not be participating in the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has received a confirmation from North Korea that it will not be participating in the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported Thursday.

The International Olympic Committee has not received an official notification yet, as South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported earlier in the day.

In the early hours of Tuesday, South Korean media reported of Pyongyang's decision to opt out of the games. The decision was motivated by the wish to protect athletes amid the continuing global coronavirus pandemic.