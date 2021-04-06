UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

N. Korea Confirms Skipping Tokyo Olympics To International Paralympic Committee- Reports

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 05:01 PM

N. Korea Confirms Skipping Tokyo Olympics to International Paralympic Committee- Reports

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has received a confirmation from North Korea that it will not be participating in the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has received a confirmation from North Korea that it will not be participating in the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported Thursday.

The International Olympic Committee has not received an official notification yet, as South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported earlier in the day.

In the early hours of Tuesday, South Korean media reported of Pyongyang's decision to opt out of the games. The decision was motivated by the wish to protect athletes amid the continuing global coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Tokyo Pyongyang South Korea North Korea Olympics International Olympic Committee Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UNHCR discloses 49.7 mln USD needed to deal with n ..

4 minutes ago

UAE Public Prosecution releases awareness video on ..

21 minutes ago

Board factory gutted in faisalabad

4 minutes ago

21 shops sealed for SOPs breach

4 minutes ago

Ukraine urges NATO to speed up membership in 'sign ..

4 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.