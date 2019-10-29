UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

N. Korea Pulls Out Of Football Tournament In South: Seoul

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 05:37 PM

N. Korea pulls out of football tournament in South: Seoul

North Korea has pulled out of a December international women's football tournament in the South, Seoul's football authorities said Tuesday, weeks after Pyongyang hosted a surreal World Cup qualifier in a near-empty stadium

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :North Korea has pulled out of a December international women's football tournament in the South, Seoul's football authorities said Tuesday, weeks after Pyongyang hosted a surreal World Cup qualifier in a near-empty stadium.

Pyongyang's nuclear talks with Washington are at a deadlock and it has been at loggerheads with Seoul since the collapse of the Hanoi summit between leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump in February.

The North has repeatedly excoriated Seoul, saying it has "nothing to talk (about) any more" with Seoul.

Now the South has announced the North's withdrawal from the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Football Championship due to be held in the South's port city of Busan in December.

The North is a power in the women's game, ranked ninth in the world, and has won the tournament -- previously known as the EAFF Women's East Asian Cup -- the last three times it has been held.

"We have been notified by the EAFF that the North will not come to the South to play," a representative of the South's Korea Football Association told AFP.

"We don't know at this point why the North made that decision," he said, adding that they were first informed in September but were only making it public Tuesday.

It comes after a historic World Cup qualifier -- the first competitive match between the neighbour's men's teams ever hosted by Pyongyang -- turned into a bizarre debacle earlier this month.

Pyongyang allowed no home or away fans or foreign media to attend, and no live broadcast, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino one of just a handful of spectators.

Infantino said he was "disappointed" after attending the match and "surprised" by the absence of fans and lack of media access.

The Asian Football Confederation subsequently moved the final of the AFC Cup, its second-tier club competition, due to be held in Pyongyang this weekend to a neutral venue, citing logistical and broadcast issues, among others.

Taiwan will take the North's place in the four-team women's tournament, which also features China and Japan as well as the host nation.

Related Topics

Football World China Washington Nuclear Trump FIFA Pyongyang Busan Seoul Hanoi Japan North Korea Kim Jong February September December Women Media From Asia

Recent Stories

NPM Group CEO named finalist at MEED Awards 2019 f ..

8 minutes ago

Salam Pakistan - The first Muslim lifestyle and ma ..

10 minutes ago

Salam Pakistan - The first Muslim lifestyle and ma ..

16 minutes ago

Lebanese Banks Paralyzed for 12th Day in Row Amid ..

1 minute ago

District Peace Committee to discuss Eid Milad-un-N ..

2 minutes ago

Installation of bins at public places urged to avo ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.