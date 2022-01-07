UrduPoint.com

N. Korea Says Will Not Take Part In 2022 Olympics Over 'Hostile Forces,' COVID-19 Pandemic

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 07, 2022 | 04:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) North Korea will not take part in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing over the activities of "hostile forces" and the COVID-19 pandemic, the stare-run KCNA news agency reported on Friday.

"We could not take part in the Olympics due to the hostile forces' moves and the worldwide pandemic, but we would fully support the Chinese comrades in all their work to hold splendid and wonderful Olympic festival," KCNA reported, citing a letter of the North Korean Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Physical Culture and sports to the Chinese Olympic Committee.

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will be held from February 4-20.

