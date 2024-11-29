NA Body Directs NC To Submit Comprehensive Report On PFF Electoral Progress
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) has directed the Normalization Committee (NC) of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) to submit a comprehensive report on the electoral progress of PFF.
The Committee which met on Friday here at IPC Ministry, under the Chairmanship of Member National Assembly (MNA) Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Mastikhel was briefed on PFF, as well as discussions on Pakistan Kabaddi Federations (PKF).
The Chairman PFF NC briefed the Committee regarding the ongoing electoral process aimed at restoring the democratic electoral structure of football governance in Pakistan. He provided an update the district, provincial and federation-level election process.
During the briefing, the Chairman, NC apprised the Committee that NC was mandated to complete the PFF’s electoral process, spanning from 2021 to its culmination by December 15, 2024.
He also outlined the progress of district-level elections and the subsequent steps for provincial and federation-level elections.
However, the IPC Committee expressed dissatisfaction with the provided briefing, as the said briefing was not provided to the Committee members in advance.
Consequently, Chairman NC was directed to submit a comprehensive report on PFF’s electoral progress in both hard and soft copies within seven days.
The Committee stressed the importance of transparency, adherence to deadlines, and ensuring a fair and inclusive electoral process to safeguard the future of football in Pakistan.
The meeting was adjourned, with the expectation that the NC will meet its obligations and facilitating free and fair elections.
The meeting was attended by MNA’s Anjum Aqeel Khan, Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasir, Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Khawaja Izhar Ul Hassan, Sayed Sami Ullah and Ms. Shaista Khan, along with the IPC Secretary, Secretary Pakistan Kabaddi Federation other officials from the ministry and attached departments.
