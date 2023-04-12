NA body directs POA to conduct its audit of OCA, IOC sport grants

The Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Inter Provincial Coordination on Wednesday directed Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) to conduct its audit of sports grants, received from Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and International Olympics Committee (IOC) by the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGPR)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Inter Provincial Coordination on Wednesday directed Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) to conduct its audit of sports grants, received from Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and International Olympics Committee (IOC) by the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGPR).

The 31st meeting of the committee was held in the Parliament House, under the chairmanship of Nawab Sher.

Secretary General, POA Khalid Mehmood briefed the committee about the objectives of the Association. He said the PIA was responsible for developing, promoting and protecting the Olympic Movement in the country in accordance with the Olympic Charter.

He apprised that the Association was responsible to facilitate Pakistan teams/athletes for participation in international multi-sports events, ensuring hoisting of national flag at the international arenas.

The Association also conducts national/inter-provincial games in collaboration with respective Provincial Olympic Associations and Provincial Governments. POA arranges capacity building programmes for athletes, coaches, technical official/sports leaders.

He said the POA had secured IOC scholarships of $625/- each per month for 12 elite athletes for preparation to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, adding each athlete will avail $20000 upto August 2024.

The Secretary General informed the Committee that the Association did not receive any grant from the Government of Pakistan. However, it takes sports grants from Olympic Council of Asia and International Olympics Committee.

The Director General, Pakistan Sports board (PSB) in his briefing told the Committee that country's football teams left abroad without obtaining no objection certificate (NOC) from the Board.

The Committee directed him to take strict action against the officials of FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee of Pakistan Football Federation PFF, for allowing the teams to visit abroad without NOC.

Later, the Committee directed all the Chief Secretaries and Members Board of Revenue to attend the next meeting along with relevant record regarding the demarcation of land between the provinces.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Shahida Rehmani, Rubina Irfan and Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali. Besides senior officers from Ministry of IPC, representatives from Revenue Department, Government of Punjab, POA and PSB were present in the meeting.