NA Offers Fateha For Former Olympian Naveed Alam

Wed 14th July 2021 | 04:08 PM

The National Assembly on Wednesday offered Fateha for the departed soul of former Olympian Naveed Alam who passed away on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Wednesday offered Fateha for the departed soul of former Olympian Naveed Alam who passed away on Tuesday.

Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali led the Fateha on the request of Deputy Speaker QasimKhan Suri.

