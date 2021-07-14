NA Offers Fateha For Former Olympian Naveed Alam
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 04:08 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Wednesday offered Fateha for the departed soul of former Olympian Naveed Alam who passed away on Tuesday.
Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali led the Fateha on the request of Deputy Speaker QasimKhan Suri.