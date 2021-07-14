NA offers Fateha for former Olympian Naveed Alam

The National Assembly on Wednesday offered Fateha for the departed soul of former Olympian Naveed Alam who passed away on Tuesday

Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali led the Fateha on the request of Deputy Speaker QasimKhan Suri.