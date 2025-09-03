NA Sub-Committee probes legality of PHF President’s appointment, financial affairs

The Sub-Committee of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) on Wednesday held its maiden meeting at Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and examined key issues of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), including the legality of its president’s appointment, financial irregularities and revival of the national game

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Sub-Committee of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) on Wednesday held its maiden meeting at Pakistan Sports board (PSB) and examined key issues of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), including the legality of its president’s appointment, financial irregularities and revival of the national game.

Chaired by Sheikh Aftab, the meeting was attended by MNAs Syeda Shehla Raza, Anjum Aqeel Khan and Waseem Qadir, Secretary IPC Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, DG PSB Muhammad Yasir Pirzada, PHF President Tariq Hussain Bugti, Secretary Rana Mujahid and officials of the Ministry of Law.

The panel questioned whether former Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar was empowered to appoint Tariq Bugti as PHF president in December 2023, while his predecessor Brig. (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar had not formally resigned. The Ministry of Law officials noted that until the post is legally vacant, a new appointment cannot be made, adding that the matter was sub judice.

The DG PSB said Bugti’s appointment was validated by the PSB Board of Governors, but in his personal view, an interim PM might not have the mandate to make such a decision.

MNA Shehla Raza termed the situation an anomaly that weakens institutions.

The sub-committee directed the Ministry of Law to provide a detailed legal opinion within 10 days.

The body also reviewed financial affairs of the PHF. Secretary IPC said the federation was overspending on administrative matters, including an Islamabad office, instead of focusing on players’ development. He suggested the appointment of a professional financial manager in PHF.

He revealed that during a recent tour to Malaysia, the national team left without clearing dues, compelling the government to settle bills to protect Pakistan’s reputation.

The committee sought details of PHF expenditures worth over Rs110 million, asking for a complete breakup in the next meeting.

The DG PSB said despite repeated reminders, PHF had not reconciled its accounts. Bugti, however, maintained that since assuming charge the federation had received only Rs50 million from Balochistan, while Sindh had stopped its annual Rs100 million support.

The members also expressed concern over the decline of hockey at grassroots level, stressing revival of departmental and club-level hockey. Wani suggested provinces allocate five percent of their education budgets for sports.

Concluding, Sheikh Aftab said hockey brought unmatched glory to Pakistan, stressing accountability and coordinated efforts for its revival.