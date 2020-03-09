NAB files reference in Zhob Football Stadium project scam

National Accountability Bureau Balochistan on Monday filed a reference against officials of the B&R department and contractors for embezzling million of rupees earmarked for the construction of Football Stadium Zhob district of Balochistan

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau Balochistan on Monday filed a reference against officials of the B&R department and contractors for embezzling million of rupees earmarked for the construction of Football Stadium Zhob district of Balochistan.

The reference was filed against the former XENs B&R department, government of Balochistan including Abdullah Mandokhail , Imran Akbar, Sajjad Haider, contractors Nawab Khan, Mohammad Zahid and Mohammad Qasim for causing irreparable loss to the national exchequer.

It was revealed during the investigation carried out by NAB Balochistan that former B&R official Abdullah Mandokhail through fake advertisement awarded contracts to his dearer and nearer ones.

It was further observed that despite release of complete amount, the project was incomplete. In addition the accused had initiated construction work of the cricket Stadium and multipurpose hall without approval and illegally.

Consequently, a reference was filed in the accountability court against him and five others for embezzlement of public fund and causing irreparable damage to the national kitty.