Open Menu

Nabeel, Aqeelullah Shine In 9th Essa Lab Boys Basketball Tournament

Muhammad Rameez Published November 15, 2024 | 11:17 PM

Nabeel, Aqeelullah shine in 9th Essa Lab boys basketball tournament

The 9th Essa Lab Boys Basketball Tournament, organized by Firdous Ittihad and Usman Basketball Club, witnessed two thrilling matches at the International Abdul Nasser Arambagh Basketball Court, Karachi

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The 9th Essa Lab Boys Basketball Tournament, organized by Firdous Ittihad and Usman Basketball Club, witnessed two thrilling matches at the International Abdul Nasser Arambagh Basketball Court, Karachi.

In the first match, the host team Usman Malik triumphed over Beacon College with a convincing 45-25 victory, thanks to an outstanding performance by Nabeel Siddiqui. Siddiqui dazzled with 5 three-pointers, contributing 25 points, while Mubariz Ahmed and Saleh Ahmed added 14 and 7 points, respectively. For Beacon College, Omar scored 9 points, Basit Ali added 6, and Abdullah managed 5 points.

The second match saw Arambagh Club outclass Bahria Supers with a 51-33 win.

Ali Chan Zaib was the star of the match with 17 points, supported by Zainul Abideen with 16 and Hasan Koya with 8. On the losing side, Aqeel Ahmed put up a spirited performance, scoring 18 points, while Bilal Ahmed and Abdullah Khan contributed 11 and 8 points, respectively.

The matches were officiated by Zahid Malik, Muhammad Ashraf, Aamir Sharif, Michael Turner, Zaeema Khatoon, Muhammad Usman, and Naeem Ahmed.

The event was graced by Muhammad Aslam Khan, Chairman of Karachi Grand Alliance, as the chief guest. Distinguished personalities including Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Tariq Hasan, and DSP Ejaz Ahmed were also in attendance.

Related Topics

Karachi Alliance Nabeel Event Court

Recent Stories

SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree

SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree

11 minutes ago
 Alcaraz eyeing triumphant Davis Cup farewell for N ..

Alcaraz eyeing triumphant Davis Cup farewell for Nadal after ATP Finals exit

11 minutes ago
 Spanish care home fire kills 10

Spanish care home fire kills 10

11 minutes ago
 Commissioner for recovery from defaulters

Commissioner for recovery from defaulters

3 minutes ago
 SBP allows use of modern technology to expedite ag ..

SBP allows use of modern technology to expedite agri-loan processing

12 minutes ago
 Mistreatment of citizens not to be allowed: Govern ..

Mistreatment of citizens not to be allowed: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori

3 minutes ago
Zverev reaches ATP Finals last four, Alcaraz on br ..

Zverev reaches ATP Finals last four, Alcaraz on brink of exit

3 minutes ago
 HEC, British Council launch phase II of Pak-UK Edu ..

HEC, British Council launch phase II of Pak-UK Education Gateway

1 hour ago
 DIG distributes appreciation certificates among co ..

DIG distributes appreciation certificates among cops

1 hour ago
 Police seize huge consignment of Indian gutka

Police seize huge consignment of Indian gutka

1 hour ago
 Ahsan formally inaugurates 'Science, Technology, a ..

Ahsan formally inaugurates 'Science, Technology, and Engineering for Development ..

1 hour ago
 FOT holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK): Disposes ..

FOT holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK): Disposes off over 70 complaints against ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports