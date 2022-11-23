UrduPoint.com

Nabeel Breaks India's Guinness World Record

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 23, 2022 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Syed Nabeel Hasan Rizvi has broken a Guinness World Record for the Longest Number Sequence Memorized in four seconds.

"Nabeel memorized 30 random numbers in just four seconds, and correctly recalled in sequence," Nabeel's coach Sania Alam of Futuristic Learning USA institute told APP.

She informed that Nabeel had broken the record which was previously set in place by an Indian in March 2022 with 28 numbers memorized.

"Nabeel has been training his memory skills for many years with me. He has also competed in various international mind sports competitions including World Memory Championships," she said.

Sania said Nabeel was the junior UK Memory Champion 2019 and Bronze Medalist of UK Mind Mapping Championship 2019.

Commenting on the big achievement, Nabeel said, "It feels great being able to break the barriers of your own mental capacity and to witness how impeccably fast the brain's processing powers can be when properly trained." The longest number sequence memorized in four seconds was 30, and was achieved by Nabeel in Karachi, Pakistan, on June 27. Syed has been training his memory for many years. He has competed in various international mind sports competitions including the World Memory Championships.

