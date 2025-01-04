Nabi Gul Banned For 3 Domestic Matches
Muhammad Rameez Published January 04, 2025 | 10:52 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Peshawar Region’s Nabi Gul has been handed a three-match ban after he was found guilty of a Level three breach of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during the ongoing final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 at the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi.
Nabi was found to have violated the Article 2.15 (a) of the Code of Conduct, which reads as, “Attempting to gain an unfair advantage during a Match.” It furthers includes, without limitation:
(a) Deliberate attempts to deceive an Umpire (for example by claiming a catch when the Player concerned knew that he/she had not caught the ball cleanly)
(b) Any attempts by a Player on the field of play to seek assistance from any person off the field of play in order to decide whether to request a referral to the TV Umpire;
(c) Taking a foreign object onto the field whose most likely reason for being there is to change the condition of the ball.
The incident occurred on Friday, the second day of the five-day final, when Nabi claimed a catch despite clearly dropping the ball in the 73rd over of Sialkot Region’s first innings.
On-field umpires, Faisal Khan Aafreedi and Rashid Riaz levelled the charge with the help of TV Umpire Imran Jawed. Match Referee Iqbal Sheikh imposed the sanction.
Nabi pleaded guilty to the charge hence no further hearing was required.
