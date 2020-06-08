UrduPoint.com
Nacho Suffers Thigh Injury, Confirm Real Madrid

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 08:03 PM

Nacho suffers thigh injury, confirm Real Madrid

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez is likely to miss the club's return to La Liga against Eibar on Sunday after they confirmed he has sustained a thigh injury

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez is likely to miss the club's return to La Liga against Eibar on Sunday after they confirmed he has sustained a thigh injury.

"After tests carried out on our player Nacho Fernandez by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the right thigh," a club statement read on Monday.

Nacho is the first Real Madrid player to suffer an injury since the club returned to full training at the start of the month.

Madrid, who are two points behind Barcelona in La Liga, will host Eibar at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium at their training ground at Valdebebas.

The club have been given permission to play there to allow renovation work to continue at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

