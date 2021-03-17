Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament returns this Holy Month of Ramadan for its eighth season

Registration for Padel, 5km and 10km Run, and 75km Cycling opens next week

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17rd March, 2021) The organizing committee of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament has announced the eighth season of the much-loved annual tournament will take place in the coming Holy Month of Ramadan, in accordance with COVID-19 precautionary measures and protocols for approved sports competitions.

Organised by Dubai Sports Council, the NAS Sports Tournament is the biggest event of its kind in terms of participation and prize money, and has been held every year in the Holy Month of Ramadan since 2013 at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex, except in 2020 due to COVID-19 outbreak.

This year’s NAS Sports Tournament will feature three sports – padel tennis, running and cycling – and competition in each of those sports will involve several categories, allowing the maximum number of UAE’s sports enthusiasts – Emiratis and non-Emiratis of all age and ability, including People of Determination - to participate.

Registration for NAS Padel Championship will start from March 21 through the tournament’s official website, and the official website of Dubai Sports Council, while registration for the cycling and running championship will open from March 23.

Dubai Sports Council has informed its strategic partners – including sponsors and sports federations supporting NAS Sports Tournament 2021 – about the details of the tournament, which will be organized in compliance with all COVID-19 precautionary measures and protocols, as well as other guidelines issued by relevant authorities.

5K and 10K Run

The NAS Run 2021 will feature races in different categories across two distances – 5km and 10km. Registration for the event will remain open until April 25, and those interested can register through the website mentioned above.

The running event is open to all men and women living in the UAE, of any nationality or ability, but those taking part in 10km Run should not be less than 17 years of age (born on or before December 31, 2004), while the 5km Run is open to participants aged 15 or above (born on or before December 31, 2006).

All participants will have to give an undertaking they are medically fit to participate, and participants under the age of 17 will have to provide a letter of consent from their guardian.

For further details, contact NAS Run organizers via email or through dedicated mobile number +971-56-5336886.

NAS Cycling Championship

The 75km NAS Cycling Championship 2021 will also witness competition is multiple categories like Men’s Open, People of Determination category, Women’s Open, Amateur Emiratis and Amateur Female. There will also be shorter 20km race for Juniors (born 2008 and 2009).

The event is open to men and women of all nationalities living in the UAE, but all participants will have to give an undertaking they are medically fit to participate, while participants in the junior categories will have to provide a letter of consent from their guardian.

Bikes with TT handlebars (aerobars or triathlon bars, which are handlebar extensions with padded forearm rests) are not permitted, along with MTB (mountain bicycles) and any participant using them will be disqualified.

Registration for the NAS Cycling Championship will be open until April 18. For further details, contact the organizers via email or call on +971-54-5839464.

NAS Padel Championship

The NAS Padel Championships will take place on the majestic Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex courts competitions taking place in four different categories – Open Men and Emirati Men, Women and Team category. Those interested in taking part can register through the above-mentioned websites on or before April 5.

For further details about the NAS Padel Championships, contact the organizers via email or call +971-56-5336889.