UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nadal Admits Zverev Defeat 'step Back' But Positive As Roland Garros Nears

Zeeshan Mehtab 20 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 08:41 AM

Nadal admits Zverev defeat 'step back' but positive as Roland Garros nears

Madrid, May 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Rafael Nadal admitted his 6-4, 6-4 loss to Germany's Alexander Zverev in the Madrid Open quarter-finals on Friday was a "step back" but insisted there were plenty of positives as he plots his way to a 14th Roland Garros title.

Nadal has now fallen early in two clay-court Masters tournaments ahead of the Grand Slam in Paris, after going out in the Monte Carlo quarter-finals last month before winning in Barcelona.

Even in Barcelona, however, he needed to save a championship point to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

Nadal is hoping to clinch a 14th Roland Garros title and record-setting 21st major in the French capital next month.

"I took steps forward, but when you go up a staircase, there are times when it happens that you take a step back, that's what happened today," said five-time Madrid champion Nadal.

"It's a week where there were a lot of positive things. I'm leaving Madrid with good feelings in general, and the bad one having played a match like today.

"Now, what is the goal before Roland Garros? Go to Rome (for next week's Italian Open) and win, that's all." Nadal had been hoping to reach the semi-finals of a Masters event for the 75th time.

"I had the match under control at the beginning and was playing well for six games, probably playing better than him," said the Spaniard.

"Then at 4-2 serving for 5-2, I had a disaster." Nadal continued: "Of course, playing against one of the best players in the world, under these circumstances, with this speed of the court, it's very difficult." Zverev has beaten Nadal three times in a row but this was his first victory on clay against the world number two.

"It's definitely one of the biggest wins of my career so far, especially on clay against Rafa," Zverev said.

"It is the toughest thing to do in our sport.

Beating him in his house, in Spain, is incredible." Zverev's impressive straights-set win at the Caja Magica earns him a meeting with Dominic Thiem in the semis, in what will be a repeat of last year's US Open final, which was won by Thiem.

After losing to world number eight Andrey Rublev in Monaco, Nadal was convincingly beaten by Zverev and the spotlight will be on the 34-year-old now in Rome next week, his last tournament before heading to Paris.

- Thiem in fourth Madrid semi - It started well for Nadal when he broke Zverev to love to lead 4-2 in the first set, Zverev serving a double fault to give away the first advantage.

But the world number five immediately hit back and then pulled away, four straight games clinching him the set.

A whipping forehand down the line put Zverev up another break midway through the second and while Nadal resisted more pressure in the seventh game to hold, Zverev served out an impressive victory after an hour and 44 minutes.

Thiem had earlier come from a set down to beat 36-year-old John Isner of the United States 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 and reach the last four.

"He's one of the best servers in history, especially here in the altitude, it bounces high and it's so difficult to return," said Thiem after reaching the Madrid semi-finals for the fourth successive time.

Norway's Casper Ruud reached the semi-finals of a claycourt Masters event for the third successive time by beating Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 7-5, 6-1.

Ruud, who knocked out world number five and Monte Carlo Masters champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in the previous round, will face Matteo Berrettini for a place in the final.

Italian world number 10 Berrettini defeated Chile's 25th-ranked Cristian Garin 5-7, 6-3, 6-0 to reach a second Masters semi-final.

Related Topics

World Germany Paris Rome Monaco Barcelona Madrid Lead Casper Spain Chile United States Kazakhstan Rafael Nadal Event All From Best Court US Open Love

Recent Stories

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

3 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

3 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

3 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

3 hours ago

Ex-All Black Piutau guides Bristol to Premiership ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.