UrduPoint.com

Nadal Back With Patchy Win In Australian Open Warm-up

Muhammad Rameez Published January 06, 2022 | 12:29 PM

Nadal back with patchy win in Australian Open warm-up

Rafael Nadal stepped up his return from Covid and injury with a patchy win over qualifier Ricardas Berankis at the Melbourne Summer Set tournament on Thursday

Melbourne, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Rafael Nadal stepped up his return from Covid and injury with a patchy win over qualifier Ricardas Berankis at the Melbourne Summer Set tournament on Thursday.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion launched his Australian Open preparations with a 6-2, 7-5 win in the second round, his first singles match on the ATP Tour since August.

The 35-year-old, who tested positive for Covid last month, was in action just as his rival Novak Djokovic was facing deportation from Australia.

Nadal, who suffered a foot injury last year and sat out Wimbledon and the US Open in 2021, received a first-round bye at the Melbourne Summer Set before meeting Lithuania's 104th-ranked Berankis.

Nadal, who played doubles on Tuesday, looked in good touch early on and wrapped up the first set comfortably, breaking Berankis twice.

The Spaniard broke Berankis early in the second set and looked on track for a straightforward win when he led 5-2, only for his serve to go off the boil and allow the Lithuanian back into the match.

Berankis levelled the set at 5-5 before Nadal at last held serve, then broke once more to wrap up victory.

He will now play either Australia's Alexei Popyrin or Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.

Related Topics

Australia Melbourne Lithuania Netherlands Rafael Nadal August Australian Open From Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Organising committee of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tourna ..

Organising committee of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament announces six sports for ..

8 minutes ago
 No Extra Decisions Needed From Russia to Send CSTO ..

No Extra Decisions Needed From Russia to Send CSTO Forces to Kazakhstan - Lawmak ..

5 minutes ago
 US stocks sputter as Fed signals faster rate hikes ..

US stocks sputter as Fed signals faster rate hikes

5 minutes ago
 'Dozens' of protesters killed in Kazakh unrest

'Dozens' of protesters killed in Kazakh unrest

5 minutes ago
 Widespread rain likely in KP: Met office

Widespread rain likely in KP: Met office

16 minutes ago
 Australia to deport Djokovic as Omicron halts Gram ..

Australia to deport Djokovic as Omicron halts Grammy Awards

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.