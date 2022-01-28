UrduPoint.com

Nadal Beats Berrettini To Reach Australian Open Final

Muhammad Rameez Published January 28, 2022

Nadal beats Berrettini to reach Australian Open final

Rafael Nadal marched into the final of the Australian Open to be just one match away from becoming the all-time men's Grand Slam leader after overcoming Matteo Berrettini in their semi-final on Friday

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Rafael Nadal marched into the final of the Australian Open to be just one match away from becoming the all-time men's Grand Slam leader after overcoming Matteo Berrettini in their semi-final on Friday.

The 35-year-old Spanish legend, seeded sixth, was too solid for the Italian seventh seed winning 6-3, 6-2. 3-6, 6-3 in 2hr 55min and will face either Daniil Medvedev or Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's final.

>