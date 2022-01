Nadal beats Medvedev to win record 21st Grand Slam title

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal won a historic 21st Grand Slam title Sunday after coming from two sets down to stun Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev and win the Australian Open.

The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic with his 2-6, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 victory over a titanic 5hr 24min to become the all-time greatest men's major winner.