UrduPoint.com

Nadal Calls For Tougher Punishment After Zverev Case

Muhammad Rameez Published March 11, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Nadal calls for tougher punishment after Zverev case

Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Rafael Nadal called for tougher sanctions against players who abuse tennis officials on Thursday in the wake of the controversial suspended sentence handed down to Alexander Zverev.

Spanish star Nadal said that as a friend and practice partner of Zverev, he had no desire to see the German Olympic champion receive a stiffer sentence for his violent outburst at last month's Mexico Open in Acapulco.

But the 21-time Grand Slam champion said that as a fan of the sport, tougher sanctions were needed.

Zverev was disqualified from the tournament for repeatedly smashing his racket into the umpire's chair before verbally abusing the official.

On Monday the 24-year-old was given a suspended eight-week ban and $25,000 fine for the incident -- penalties decried as too lenient by some.

Speaking ahead of the ATP/WTA Indian Wells Masters tournament in California on Thursday, Nadal said more stringent punishments should be levied in future.

"It's so difficult to talk in my position because from from one point of view, I have a good relationship with Sascha (Zverev)-- I like him and I practice with him very often," Nadal said.

"I wish him all the very best and he knows that he was wrong, honestly, and he recognized that very early.

"So that's a positive thing in his side, in my opinion.

"On the other hand .

.. if we're not able to control and create a rule or or a way to penalise this type of attitudes a little bit in a stronger way, then we as a players, we feel stronger and stronger all the time.

"We need to be a positive example, especially for the kids watching us.

"So from one side, I don't want a penalization for Sascha because I like him and I have very good relationship with him.

"In the other hand ... I'd like to see something harder for this kind of attitudes, not only him, I mean in general terms because this protects the sport and protects the referees." Nadal meanwhile is relishing the opportunity of another campaign in the Californian desert, where he has won three times in the past.

The Spaniard has enjoyed a blistering start to 2022, going unbeaten at 15-0 as well as snaffling his record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

"It was an unexpected moment for me to be in this position," Nadal said.

"I'm enjoying it every day and trying to stay with the right attitude to enjoy the fact that I'm playing well and enjoying matches and winning titles.

"I have been able to find a way to adapt my game to what I need to be competitive - some days being more aggressive, some days being more tactical, more defensive.

"Then I have been brave enough to play with the right determination in the moments that I needed."

Related Topics

India Tennis German Fine Acapulco Mexico Rafael Nadal Olympics Australian Open All From Best

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Imtiaz Ranjha meets President PML-Q

Chaudhry Imtiaz Ranjha meets President PML-Q

8 hours ago
 Ghulam Sarwar Khan blasts Opposition for playing u ..

Ghulam Sarwar Khan blasts Opposition for playing unethical tactics against PTI g ..

8 hours ago
 Maulana should be charged as per terrorism act: D ..

Maulana should be charged as per terrorism act: Dr.Mazari

9 hours ago
 Sindh High Court put on notice to Sindh Chief Sec ..

Sindh High Court put on notice to Sindh Chief Secretary ,Deputy commissioner Ja ..

9 hours ago
 PTI women parliamentarians condemn JUI-F private m ..

PTI women parliamentarians condemn JUI-F private militia attack on Parliament Lo ..

9 hours ago
 G7 calls on oil, gas producers to boost deliveries ..

G7 calls on oil, gas producers to boost deliveries

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>