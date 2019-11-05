UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nadal Confirms London ATP Finals Place

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 06:20 PM

Nadal confirms London ATP Finals place

Madrid, Nov 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :World number one Rafael Nadal, recovering from injury, confirmed Tuesday he will compete at the season-ending ATP Tour Finals in London from November 10-17.

"Yesterday I had an MRI in Majorca and despite a slight strain to the left abdominal muscle I will go to London," tweeted Nadal, forced out of last week's Paris Masters by the same injury.

"Thursday or Friday I will start hitting services. The idea is to play the ATP Finals. Thanks for your support." Nadal took over as world number one this week from Novak Djokovic who went on to win the Paris Masters.

The eight top-ranked players in the world gather in London for the ATP Tour Finals where Nadal's world number one ranking will be under threat from Djokovic.

The Serb would be sure of reclaiming the year-end top ranking should he win the tournament and Nadal fail to reach the semis.

If Nadal fails to win even one round robin match, Djokovic could be crowned world number one simply by reaching the final after two group-stage wins.

Related Topics

World London Paris Same Rafael Nadal November From Top

Recent Stories

NEPRA approves Rs 1.82 per unit increase in power ..

8 minutes ago

Fifth edition of Global Islamic Economy Summit to ..

11 minutes ago

24th session of International Islamic Fiqh Academy ..

11 minutes ago

Australia beats Pakistan, wins 2nd T20

23 minutes ago

NUST graduate becomes Pakistan’s first female Go ..

39 minutes ago

Hearts of AJK, GB people throb together: Masood Kh ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.