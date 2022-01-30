Nadal Defeats Medvedev in Australian Open Final, Claiming Record 21st Grand Slam Title

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) Russia's Daniil Medvedev lost to Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final in Melbourne.

Nadal beat Medvedev, currently number two in the world tennis ranking after Serb Novak Djokovic, after five tense sets, 2:6, 6:7 (5:7), 6:4, 6:4, 7:5. The match lasted 5 hours and 24 minutes, becoming the longest game in this years' Australian Open.

Medvedev faced Nadal five times, winning once.

The Russian player will remain second in the global ATP ranking despite the loss. Nadal, currently number five, made a comeback after a six-month break due to injuries and a surgery.

Nadal is the first tennis player to hold 21 Grand Slam titles, followed by Djokovic and Roger Federer with 20 titles each. Djokovic had to miss this year's Australian Open after he was deported from the country over his anti-vaccination stance and related visa issues in early January.