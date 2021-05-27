Nadal, Djokovic and Federer in same half of French Open draw

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, the three most successful men in Grand Slam tennis history, were on Thursday all drawn in the same half of the French Open

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :

Having slipped to number three in the world, it was always likely that Nadal, the 13-time champion, would face top-ranked Djokovic before the final.

Djokovic, the 2016 champion, is top seed and could face 2009 winner Federer in the quarter-finals.